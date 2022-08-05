Inter-State chain snatcher arrested in Bengaluru

The Mico Layout police on Friday arrested an inter-State notorious chain snatcher wanted by the police of three States.

The accused Amul Balasaab Shinde, 31 , using his professional bike riding skills, had created havoc in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu with his chain-snatching spree before he entered the city in the last week of July and took the help of his associate Jitu Bora, the police said

R.S. Choudhari, Inspector, Mico Layout station, who tracked down the accused, said that Amul had stayed in a hotel room on Bannerghatta Road and tampered with the registration plate to hoodwink the police. He would move around the city to target women walking alone near parks in the evenings as even CCTV cameras could not capture the image due to bad light. Using this technique, the accused committed two chain snatchings back to back at Mico Layout and JP Nagar.

Based on the complaint, Mr. Choudhari analysed over 100 CCTV footage from reverse directions to identify his location. After zeroing in on this, he profiled the area and set up a watch team, who managed to pin the accused down finally .

The police recovered two chains worth ₹6.5 lakh from him, while efforts are on to track down his associate, who is presently on the run.

The accused had committed several chain snatches in Chennai and had been arrested. But he managed to come out on bail and came to the city and committed two offences before moving to other metros, the police added.