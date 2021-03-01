Inter-State arms racket busted, eight arrested

Bengaluru

01 March 2021 14:19 IST

The City Market police, on Sunday, busted an inter-State arms racket and arrested eight persons who were allegedly selling pistols illegally in the city.

The accused have been identified as Kadeer Khan, 32, from Karnataka, Fayazulla Khan, 31, Vinay from Tamil Nadu, Parag Kumar, 39, from Uttar Pradesh, Shanawaz Ansari, 29, from Gujarat, Naseer Sheikh, 50, Salman Khan, 28, and Fakhruddin, 37, from Madhya Pradesh.

Advertising

Advertising

Based on a tip-off, a team of police raided Konark Residency lodge on JP Street and caught Kadeer Khan. The police recovered 13 pistols and 52 rounds of live ammunition from him.

Based on his information, the police arrested the other accused who were part of the racket.

Kadeer said that he was sourcing the weapons from his contacts in Rajasthan and Muzaffarnagar.

The police have taken the accused into custody to ascertain their network and customers who have bought the weapons .