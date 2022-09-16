Inter-faith couple demand stern action against those who disrupted their marriage

The inter-faith couple, whose marriage was stopped allegedly by Bajrang Dal activists, have demanded that the police take stern action against those who intervened in their marriage.

Chaitra and Jaffar, who appeared before the media in Chikkamagaluru on Friday, said that they have been in love for the last three years and decided to get married as their families had agreed.

On September 14, Chaitra and Jaffar of Lakshmipura went to the sub-registrar in Chikkamagaluru. A group of Bajrang Dal activists stopped their marriage and took the boy out of the office. The accused allegedly assaulted Jaffar and termed the marriage as ‘love jihad’.

Following police intervention, Chaitra was put in a women’s rehabilitation centre and Jaffar filed a complaint against those who stopped the marriage. The police arrested the accused Shama, Guru, Prasad, and Parthibha. However, they have been released on bail.

Chaitra told the media that the police had kept her in the rehabilitation centre for her safety. “Our families have agreed to our marriage and we will get married soon,” she said.

Narrating the incident at the office of the sub-registrar, she said she was in shock as the accused pulled Jaffar out of the office and attacked him. “They asked Jaffar why he wanted to marry a Hindu girl who belonged to the Scheduled Caste. Who are they to intervene in our marriage?” she said. When asked if she would convert to the Muslim religion, Chaitra said she would accept the religion stating that it was the duty of “the wife to accept the husband’s religion”.

“The accused are roaming free. The police should take action against them,” Jaffar said. He said he had not thought of either changing Chaitra’s name or religion. “We will think about it later,” he added.

Leaders of the Dalit Sangharsha Samiti and the SDPI have come out in support of the couple and held a press conference demanding the district administration take action against the accused.