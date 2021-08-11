Inter-district travellers to be monitored at checkposts

Mysuru

11 August 2021 18:19 IST

Full vaccination coverage in 170 border villages of Chamarajanagar district by August 15

The district administration in Chamarajanagar will revive monitoring at the inter-district checkposts as a precautionary measure to curb the possible surge in COVID-19.

The innoculation drive in villages along the district border with the neighbouring States will also be ramped up to ensure full vaccination of the targeted population by August 15. There are 170 villages sharing border with neighbouring States and 100 per cent vaccination coverage has been targeted by then.

Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi said during a review meeting that prevention should be the priority and hence monitoring should be introduced at the earliest in the 5 check posts at different locations in Chamarajanagar leading to neighbouring districts.

Advertising

Advertising

The inter-district checkposts are at Tagarupura, Sattegala, Banalli, near Kavalande, and Beguru. They will be manned jointly by the police, revenue and health department officials. The focus will be on monitoring travellers from the adjoining districts who enter Chamarajanagar to visit places of tourist interest or on pilgrimage with special attention to people above 60 years of age. Anyone displaying symptoms of any illness should be subjected to Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) on the spot, Mr. Ravi said.

The KSRTC was also instructed not to accommodate passengers beyond the seating capacity in a bus and the onus was on the KSRTC officers and the RTO inspectors to implement it, he added. The bus driver and conductor will have an additional responsibility to ensure that all passengers wear masks.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare was also directed to take up more pro-active measures to contain the surge of the pandemic and this included declaring micro containment zones where the active cases are on the rise. The Tibetan settlement at Hanur was declared as a micro containment zone and entry to and exit from the camp is prohibited and the district administration has decided to continue with the same measures for some more time. Besides, testing will be increased so as to ensure that those testing positive could be tracked and isolated before the pandemic spreads to other areas. Similarly, another micro containment zone has been declared near Bedaguli Estate in the district and stringent measures are in place to restrict the movement of people.

Additional DC Kathyayani Devi, Additional SP K.S. Sundar Raj, District Health and Family Welfare Officer M.C. Ravi, Surveillance Officer Nagaraju and others were present.