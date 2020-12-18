Inter-district police officers’ meeting held

Police officers attending the inter-district meeting in Mysuru on Friday.

18 December 2020 22:54 IST

Police officers from Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu, and Chamarajanagar took part in an inter-district meeting here on Friday in a bid to strengthen vigil on the district borders for crime prevention besides establishing better coordination and support among officers of the respective districts.

As part of ‘Crime Prevention Month’, the meeting, chaired by Police Commissioner Chandragupta, discussed measures to be taken across the borders by the respective police forces and sharing of information for prevention and detection of crime.

Attended by nearly 200-plus police officers of the four districts, strengthening border policing as a means for checking crime was discussed besides stressing on cracking down one inter-district gangs and sharing information among officers as a means of controlling crime.

Use of technology tools for crime prevention and detection was emphasised besides strengthening the basic principles of investigation such as patrolling, and intensifying border checks.

The meeting also laid emphasis on controlling cybercrimes that are being reported more often with the miscreants using the technological developments. The strategies for improving cooperation while investigating inter-district crimes and also giving push for solving pending cases were discussed by the officers.

Deputy Commissioners of Police A.N. Prakash Gowda and Geetha, Additional SPs from Mandya and Chamarajanagar, and officers from Kodagu attended.