Inter-district bus services resume in Shivamogga division

Shivamogga

19 May 2020 14:42 IST

The inter-district bus services resumed at the Shivamogga division of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Tuesday.

The passengers were subjected to medical examination at the entrance of the bus terminal in Shivamogga city and the information related to their health status and domicile was documented. As many as 30 passengers were allowed in a bus.

Arrangements were made to maintain social distance while boarding the bus and at the waiting lounge also. The services commenced at 7.15 a.m.. By 1.45 p.m., the KSRTC had deployed 61 buses on six routes from Shivamogga city that includes 21 buses to Bengaluru.