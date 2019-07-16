Intensify registrations under health schemes, officers told

Deputy Commissioner R. Venkatesh Kumar directed the functionaries of the Health and Family Welfare Department to speed up the process of registrations for Ayushman Bharat and Arogya Karnataka health schemes.

Chairing a quarterly review meeting of the National Health Mission, he expressed discontent over those concerned not taking up registration drives at taluk hospitals and community health centres.

“Ayushman Bharat and Arogya Karnataka health schemes are designed for providing healthcare coverage to all residents of the State. People are very much interested in getting the benefits under the schemes and are enthusiastically rushing to State health centres for getting enrolled under them. However, health establishments, particularly taluk hospitals and community health centres, have not yet started the proper enrolment process. As a result, people are increasingly coming all the way to the district headquarters to get enrolled under the schemes. This is mounting unnecessary pressure on the District Hospital which is already over-burdened. You need to intensify the enrolment at the taluk level,” he told the officers.

Expressing concerns over the rising child and maternal mortality rate, Mr. Kumar asked the Health Department officials to pay special attention to the registration of pregnant women for antenatal care.

He also warned them that stringent disciplinary action will be taken against lethargic and negligent public servants.

“Lethargy and negligence on the part of public servants in handling cases related to pregnancy and childbirth cannot be tolerated. The officers should ensure that all the pregnant and lactating mothers received blood on time whenever they required it. You need to organise more and more blood donation camps and encourage people to actively participate in them by spreading awareness. This is not happening. If you come across any unauthorised blood banks operating in the district, you should immediately take stringent legal action against them,” he said.

The Deputy Commissioner also asked the officers to look into the complaints on non-availability of 108 ambulances during emergencies and the improper disposal of bio-medical waste in the health establishments.

He took a few officers to task for coming to the meeting without proper information. “Next time, you should attend the meeting with all the required information,” he said.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer K. Madhavarao Patil, District Reproductive and Child Health Officer Ambaraya Rudrawadi, District Surgeon Shivananda Suragali, District Tuberculosis Control Officer Rajendra Bhalke and others were present.