Intensified Mission Indradhanush to cover 41,470 beneficiaries

Bengaluru

20 February 2021 23:07 IST

Special drive to cover all unvaccinated children and pregnant women from Feb 22

As many as 41,470 beneficiaries (children aged below two and pregnant women) who have missed their routine immunisation in 13 districts, including Bengaluru Urban (BBMP areas too), Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Bidar, and Davangere will be covered under the first phase of the Centre’s “Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 3.0” that will be launched on Monday at Kalaburagi. This will be a four-day campaign.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said the programme aimed at covering children who had either missed vaccination or were partially vaccinated against 10 vaccine-preventable diseases, including diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, polio, childhood tuberculosis, measles, rubella, Japanese encephalitis, and hepatitis B. Expecting mothers would also be immunised for tetanus, he said.

“With the goal of increasing full immunization coverage to 90%, sustain it through Routine Immunization (RI), reaching the unreached with all available vaccines for children under 0-2 and pregnant women, Karnataka is implementing IMI 3.0 in 13 selected districts. This campaign will be held in two rounds during February 2021 and March 2021 on four working days starting from 22nd of these two months as scheduled except on routine immunization days,” the Minister said.

Advertising

Advertising

Health officials said the strategy is to conduct intensified immunisation campaigns of four days in a month, identify all due beneficiaries among pregnant women, children in the age group of 0-2 in identified high risk areas, mobilise them and immunise them.

The identified 41,470 beneficiaries include 33,695 children aged 0-2 and 7,775 pregnant women. The focus will be on slums, brick klins and construction sites, health officials said.

Following are the 13 districts: Belagavi, Bengaluru Urban including BBMP, Bidar, Davangere, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Ballari, and Chickaballapura.