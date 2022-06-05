Intense poll battle on for four Council seats from teachers and graduates constituencies

Amid a high-profile battle among parties to win the fourth seat of the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, the State is also witnessing an intense poll battle for the four seats of the Legislative Council from graduates and teachers constituencies.

The elections to the four seats of the Upper House, scheduled for June 13, have been necessitated as the term of Arun Shahpur, K.T. Srikante Gowda, and Hanumnath R. Nirani are coming to an end on July 4. The former Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, whose term also ends on July 4, has resigned since he joined the BJP.

Seeking a record eighth successive victory from the Karnataka West Teachers constituency is Mr. Horatti, who shifted from the Janata Dal (Secular) to the BJP just before the elections apparently in a bid to retain the post of the Council Chairman for which support of the BJP is necessary. He is pitted against his close associate Srishaila G. of the JD(S) and one-time supporter Basavaraj Gurikar of the Congress. The Karnataka Rajya Madhyamika Shikshaka Sangha, which has backed him since 1978 when he was first elected, continues to back him and despite murmurs in the BJP over his selection, the party machinery is backing him.

For the first time in recent years, the BJP is facing an uphill task in the Karnataka Northwest Teachers constituency where BJP MLC Arun Shahapur is seeking a second term. He is facing a serious challenge from veteran Congress leader Prakash Hukkeri, a multiple-term MLA, MP, and MLC. Sources said that despite being the incumbent MLC, Mr. Shahpur is considered a greenhorn. However, a faction in the Congress, led by MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar, is believed to be upset with Mr. Hukkeri for not campaigning enough for her brother in the recent Council election and the bypoll to the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency. Sources said that though Congress strongman Satish Jharkiholi and Mr. Hukkeri are not best of friends, he has not opposed Mr. Hukkeri’s candidature.

In the Northwest Graduates constituency, the BJP nominee and incumbent MLC Hanumant R. Nirani seems to be in a comfortable situation. The younger brother of Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, he is among those in the Nirani clan who look after the business interests that span six sugar factories and educational institutions in Bagalkot and Vijayapura districts. Sunil Sunk, a Jharkiholi loyalist and the Congress candidate is challenging Mr. Nirani. Sources said that Mr. Hukkeri’s support to Mr. Sunk is crucial in the constituency, and that is also a reason for Mr. Jharkiholi to not oppose Mr. Hukkeri’s candidature.

The Janata Dal (Secular), which is fighting to protect its seat in the Karnataka South Graduates constituency, has replaced its incumbent member K.T. Srikante Gowda with the former president of the Government Employees’ Association H.K. Ramu, who is taking on Congress candidate Madhu Made Gowda. JD(S) sources said the party had plans to field Mr. Srikante Gowda in the Assembly elections and the decision to change the candidate was taken after consulting him. Political observers in Mandya believe that Mr. Madhu Made Gowda could gain sympathy votes this time since he lost his father and veteran leader G. Made Gowda recently, and also he has lost a couple of elections so far. “However, there is a tough fight between the two,” a keen political observer said.

(With inputs from Sharath S. Srivatsa, Girish Pattanshetti, and Rishikesh Bahadur Desai)