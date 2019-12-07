Intense lobbying for major portfolios by disqualified MLAs

Disqualified MLAs, who contested bypolls from the BJP, have already begun intense lobbying for key portfolios in the promised Cabinet expansion after the bypoll results. Several leaders made a beeline to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s residence in the city on Saturday to hold talks with him.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa’s statement on Friday that only those who win the bypolls will make it to the Cabinet seems to have created jitters among some disqualified MLAs who are not sure of their victory.

However, the Chief Minister is said to have promised ministries to a few “key candidates”, whatever be the result. The assurance has been to make them MLCs and induct them into the Cabinet, sources said.

Mr. Yediyurappa reportedly spoke to all 13 candidates, exchanging reports of electioneering when a few candidates raised the issue, sources said. N. Nagaraju (MTB), who faced a pitched battle from Sharat Bache Gowda, met the Chief Minister and reportedly complained against BJP MP from Chickballapur B.N. Bache Gowda, for supporting his son in the bypolls. He alleged Mr. Bache Gowda had held meetings of BJP workers and asked them to vote for his son and even submitted video evidence.

BSY non-committal

However, sources said the Chief Minister was non-committal on action against the Lok Sabha member and said only the High Command was authorised to take disciplinary action against an MP. “The BJP is keeping its options open and is keen on wooing Mr. Sharath Bache Gowda back to the party fold if he wins,” a senior BJP leader said.

Housing Minister V. Somanna told mediapersons, after meeting the Chief Minister, that all those who win the bypolls will make it to the Cabinet and the future of those who lose will be decided by the High Command. Mr. Somanna entered the BJP through ‘Operation Lotus’ in 2009 and was made a Minister before the bypolls, which he lost. He was made an MLC and continued as a Minister.

Currently, of the 34 slots in the Cabinet, only 18 are filled. Mr. Yediyurappa retained key ministries including power, water resources and urban development. Senior Ministers have also been allotted additional portfolios of social welfare, agriculture, labour and food and civil supplies, on an understanding that they will be reallocated during the expansion.