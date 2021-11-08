‘Intelligent people can’t keep quiet about farm laws’

Farm laws of the Union Government are against the federal structure of the country and go against the interests of farmers, said Harnek Singh, a coordinator of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, appealing to the farmers of Karnataka to come under their banner and fight for a common cause by mobilising support from all the southern States.

“Those who are not opposing the farm laws are ignorant. Intelligent people cannot keep quiet about these farm laws,” he said during a talk on ‘Historical farmers’ movement, lessons learnt, road ahead’ organised by Karnataka Janashakti here on Sunday.

Activist Kavitha Kuruganti said, “Farmers are demanding scrapping of the laws and asking for a law to implement minimum support price. Farmers’ groups are well informed about all the ill-effects of the laws, whereas the Government has no evidence to prove how these laws are going to benefit farmers.”

She said the morcha was functioning democratically with the support of 80 associations.

Professor B.C. Basavaraj accused the Government of favoruing corporate bodies through the farm laws.