Integrated Intelligence and Communication Systems conference begins at Sharnbasva University

A two-day IEEE International Conference on Integrated Intelligence and Communication Systems (ICIICS) began at the Doddappa Appa Auditorium, Sharnbasva University, in Kalaburagi on Friday.

Many international and domestic speakers and students took part in the inaugural session of the conference that commenced with the celebration of the 55th birthday of Dakshayini Avva, chairperson of Sharnabasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha.

Prominent among those who were present in the inaugural session were Johannes Cronje from Cape Peninsula University of Technology in South Africa, Chaya Vijaya Saradhi from NTUitive, NTU in Singapore, C. Krishna Mohan from the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad and D. Rajesh Reddy, Scientist-SF, ADRIN, ISRO Secunderabad.

Secretary of the Sharnabasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha Basavaraj Deshmukh threw light on Dr. Avva’s rich contribution to the field of education and her active support in the development of educational activities in the region.

Stressing the importance of organising such conferences to upscale the knowledge of students and faculty members in the field of science and technology, Mr. Deshmukh pointed out the encouragement given by the eighth Mahadasoha Peetadhipathi of Sharnbasveshwar Samsthan Sharnbaswappa Appa who is also the founder-chancellor of Sharnbasva University, in organising national and international conferences on the university campus.

Vice-Chancellor of the university Anilkumar Bidve presided over the inaugural session.

Registrar of the university Dollegoudar spoke on the occasion. Lakshmi Patil Maka made the introductory remarks about the conference and Kiran Maka welcomed the gathering.

Dr. Cronje, Dr. Chaya Vijaya Saradhi and Dr. Rajesh Reddy delivered keynote addresses.

As many as 260 delegates, including research scholars, academics, industry leaders, postgraduate students, from across the world participated in the conference.

