Integrated education programme launched in govt. schools in Belagavi district

Published - June 30, 2024 09:33 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

An integrated education programme was launched by Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled and S.B.I. Foundation in some government schools in Belagavi district on Sunday.

In the first phase, the programme will be run in Jijamata High School on Maratha Mandal Campus, the organisers said.

Guests distributed different types of educational equipment, including wheelchairs, crutches and walkers, air beds, water beds, to the differently abled students.

Co-founder of Samarthanam Trust Udayakumar, Bar Association president S.S. Kivadasannanavar, Shivaram Deshpande and principal S.S. Patil, NSS officer Veer Kumar, project manager Jayanta Kumar, manager Naveen B.V., head of the regional center Arun Kumar M.G. and others were present.

