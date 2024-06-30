GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Integrated education programme launched in govt. schools in Belagavi district

Published - June 30, 2024 09:33 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

An integrated education programme was launched by Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled and S.B.I. Foundation in some government schools in Belagavi district on Sunday.

In the first phase, the programme will be run in Jijamata High School on Maratha Mandal Campus, the organisers said.

Guests distributed different types of educational equipment, including wheelchairs, crutches and walkers, air beds, water beds, to the differently abled students.

Co-founder of Samarthanam Trust Udayakumar, Bar Association president S.S. Kivadasannanavar, Shivaram Deshpande and principal S.S. Patil, NSS officer Veer Kumar, project manager Jayanta Kumar, manager Naveen B.V., head of the regional center Arun Kumar M.G. and others were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.