Integrate real-time data with SAST portal: Ashwath Narayan

Bengaluru

10 May 2021 23:59 IST

The authorities have been asked to integrate with the SAST portal real-time data on the supply of oxygen, the anti-viral drug Remdesivir, and bed allocation under the government quota in private hospitals.

“It is not possible to deliver services systematically if this data is not integrated with the SAST portal. Officers have been asked to link this data with the portal within the next three days,” Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who heads the State COVID-19 task force, told reporters here on Monday. “This will also enable people to understand the need and to whom the supplies are reaching on a real-time basis.”

Saying that measures were being taken to reduce the time taken for providing RT-PCR test reports, he said the time had now reduced to two days from the earlier 4-5 days. “Further measures are being taken to provide results in 24 hours. The laboratories that are delaying test results are being fined at the rate of ₹150 per case,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also said the current demand for beds in Bengaluru was about 7,000, and after triaging the patients through maternity home, medical colleges, COVID care centres, and primary health centres, the demand was expected to come down to 2,500 beds. There are about 1,000 beds in government hospitals, apart from the beds reserved in private hospitals, he added.

He also said the State government had decided to purchase two lakh pulse oximeters, of which 25,000 will be procured immediately.