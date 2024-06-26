INTACH engaged for preparing DPR for Kukkarahalli lake given its credentials, says DC

The district administration has underlined the credentials of INTACH to validate its decision to join hands with it in the conservation of Kukkarahalli lake.

Refuting suggestions of procedural irregularities in selecting INTACH for preparing a detailed project report for revival and conservation of the lake, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said that the Trust had proven credentials to justify the move.

In a release, Mr. Rajendra said that the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in its meeting on September 6, 2023 identified INTACH for preparing the DPR to prevent the inflow of untreated sewage, at a cost of ₹60 lakh.

Justifying the move Mr. Rajendra said that INTACH was an empaneled organization under Jal Shakti ministry and its services had also been used for National Mission for Clean Ganga which encapsuled 51 districts covering 2,525 km . Besides, it was involved in the survey of Ramsar Sites in India, conservation work of earthquake affected monuments of Nepal all of which testifies to its credentials, he added.

Pointing out that the INTACH was a non-profit organisation whose accounts are audited by CAG, Mr. Rajendra said that senior officials of Archaeological Survey of India, Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change, National Mission on Monuments and Antiquities are associated with it in various capacities.

The INTACH will not only study the Kukkarahalli lake but also a stretch of 22 km of the Purnaiah Canal which is a feeder ensuring flow of fresh water to the lake, said the deputy commissioner. The INTACH will conduct water and soil testing, topography, and bathymetric survey apart from remote sensing analysis as part of the project, the Deputy Commissioner said.

Mr. Rajendra said vested interest groups were spreading baseless rumours by questioning the MUDA’s decision to join hands with INTACH and said that there was no truth in it. Besides, the INTACH has already prepared and submitted a database of the Kukkarahalli Lake apart from conducting other surveys related to the project.

