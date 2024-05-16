Instrument Landing System inaugurated at Kalaburagi Airport

Kalaburagi Airport witnessed a major advancement on Thursday with the installation of the much-awaited Instrument Landing System (ILS) that enables smooth and safe aircraft operations even in adverse weather conditions like rain and low cloud cover.

Joint General Manager of Airports Authority of India (AAI) in Chennai R. Divakar, who is a navigational expert, inaugurated the facility.

He said that the facility is a crucial step forward in enhancing air navigation services and ensuring safe operations during challenging weather conditions.

“The installation of ILS involves a meticulous process, encompassing successful installation, testing and flight inspection. The process culminated in its formal commissioning today. The ILS, a project worth ₹12.12 crore, signifies AAI’s commitment to upgrading infrastructure and ensuring safety and efficiency of air travel across India. The inauguration of the ILS marks a new chapter for Kalaburagi Airport paving the way for seamless air travel experience and fostering regional development,” Mr. Divakar said, after the inauguration.

The ILS is a precision radio navigation system that provides aircraft with essential guidance for landing approaches, particularly at night, during bad weather, and in situations with limited visibility, it is expected to contribute to a rise in flight operations at Kalaburagi Airport, promoting better connectivity and economic growth in the region.

“Traditionally, pilots rely on visual confirmation of the runway before initiating landing procedures. However, poor visibility due to fog or bad weather can significantly hinder this process. Previously, a minimum visibility of 5 km was mandatory for landing under Visual Flight Rules (VFR). The ILS effectively reduces this requirement to 800 m, allowing for safe landing during challenging weather conditions,” Kalaburagi Airport Director Mahesh Chilka said.

