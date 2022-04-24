Instructions for COVID-19 management to be issued after video conference with PM: Bommai

Karnataka on Sunday recorded 60 new COVID-19 cases

Amid apprehensions of a fourth wave of COVID-19 with cases slowly rising across India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a video conference with Chief Ministers on April 27, said Karnataka CM Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking to media persons in Hubballi on Sunday, the minister said, “The Union government has already issued a caution alert. A slight increase in cases has been recorded in Kerala and Maharashtra in the last eight to 10 days. Based on the experience of the last three waves, experts too have suggested suitable precautionary measures. The Health minister too has issued a few instructions. Clear instructions will be issued for COVID-19 management in the State after the video conference with the Prime Minister.”

He urged people to continue taking precautions. “The second wave of COVID-19 started slowly and later exploded. Scientists are studying the virus variants,” Mr. Bommai added.

60 new cases in State

Meanwhile, in Karnataka on Sunday recorded 60 new COVID-19 cases, of which 57 were in Bengaluru Urban. Testing remained low with barely 8,263 samples tested, taking the total to 6,58,17,472 as per the Department of Health and Family Welfare media bulletin. The death toll was zero. There are currently 1,676 active cases in the State.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.72% while the weekly total positivity rate was 0.90%. The case fatality rate was zero.