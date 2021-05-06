Institutional isolation for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in Chamarajanagar

Taluk-level task force to be constituted for better coordination and response

All asymptomaticpatients in Chamarajanagar district will henceforth be isolated and quarantined in the newly established COVID care centres to prevent the spread of the pandemic in the rural areas.

This was announced by the Minister for Education S. Suresh Kumar, who is also in charge of the district, in Chamarajanagar on Thursday.

There are 1,894 patients under home isolation in the district and the district administration had reviewed the earlier decision last week. This followed complaints of violation of isolation norms which threatened community health.

The difficulties in ensuring isolation of asymptomatic patients in rural areas was high on the minds of the district administration and health experts following which a decision has been taken to admit asymptomatic patients to COVID care centres.

This also stems from the prevailing rural milieu in which large families live in one- or two-room houses with a common toilet sharing which results in community spread.

Mr. Suresh Kumar said Morarji Desai Residential Schools, Kitturu Chenamma Residential School, and Ekalavya Residential Hostels will serve as care centres and will help prevent the spread of the pandemic.

The hospital building of the Chamarajanagar Medical College will be converted into a 200-bed COVID hospital and will be ready to admit patients in four days which will augment the bed capacity in the district, the Minister added.

The district has come under gaze following the death of 24 COVID-19 patients in a 24 hour span between May 2 and 3 allegedly due to oxygen shortage, and a one-man judicial commission has been constituted to probe the incident.

The Minister said an expert team comprising health experts and doctors will visit Chamarajanagar to reduce the case fatality rate and suitable measures will be initiated based on the committee’s recommendations.

A district-level committee will oversee and coordinate all aspects related to the management of the patients and handling of the pandemic including procuring drugs, oxygen, meeting the nutritional requirements of patients in institutional quarantine or isolation etc. In addition, taluk-level task force committees headed by local MLAs will be constituted to manage the pandemic. The task force committee members will meet frequently for better coordination and response, said Mr. Suresh Kumar.

There are 3,400 actives cases in Chamarajanagar district as on Wednesday and there have been 197 deaths ever since the pandemic broke out last year.