Institute for chest diseases in Mysuru mooted

MMCRI management has proposed to have such a facility as a lesson learnt while combating COVID-19

If everything goes as envisioned by the management of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI), one of the country’s oldest medical colleges, Mysuru may soon get an exclusive institute for chest diseases, on the lines of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in Bengaluru, as the doctors have realised the importance of such a facility here when they were at the forefront of COVID-19 fight in last two years.

Many lessons have been learnt after combating the pandemic, with health experts and doctors visualising the facilities that need to be fast-tracked, placing them in the priority list.

As a long-term vision for expanding the healthcare facilities under the MMCRI, the management has proposed to upgrade the PKTB Hospital on KRS Road and also develop it with all necessary infrastructure for exclusively handling chest diseases.

“We have set our goal for the next five years on how to expand the facilities and bring about advanced treatment facilities for the poor. In this regard, ₹300-crore estimates have been prepared and one of the plans is to develop an institute for chest diseases since PKTB has the manpower and other facilities which can be made use with necessary additions,” said MMCRI Dean and Director Dinesh.

He told The Hindu that a mega complex for out-patient services has been proposed on the premises of K.R. Hospital which has been identified for renovation. The existing hospital buildings can only be restored adhering to the heritage standards.

“As the space available for services like OPD are inadequate, we have planned an OPD complex where all departments will be brought under a single roof with all facilities. This has been proposed at a cost of ₹50 crore with an additional ₹20 crore for adding equipment,” he informed.

Dr. Dinesh said another big plan is to upgrade all the departments and make them more advanced, incorporating technologies that are most useful in the modern-day treatment.

For example, the technology of robotic surgery can be introduced in the surgery department. “For this, we need funds and expertise. The department can be run without the technologies but with the help of new-age technologies advanced surgeries can be performed, adding value to the treatments provided by the state-run healthcare institutions. We can make a difference,” the dean opined.

Support

He said many old students of MMCRI are in touch with the institution, discussing how to bring about change and extend support to their alma mater. One of the old students donated equipment worth ₹80 lakh. “Such gestures can help our hospitals improve. Even the support under the CSR initiatives are being explored as philanthropists and others are willing to extend a helping hand for improving the infrastructure and facilities of our hospitals.”

As the MMCRI will be completing its 100 years of glorious services in the coming years, many projects are being timed with the centenary celebrations.

“Our vision is that at least the restoration of K.R. Hospital, Cheluvamba and PKTB Hospitals are completed by 2024 as the restoration required time since the buildings are of heritage nature and all works need to be done carefully,” Dr. Dinesh said.

Asked about Mysuru MP Pratap Simha meeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in connection with the restoration of hospital buildings of MMCRI, he said the restoration is on the priority list, especially with the MMCRI completing 100 years. The buildings are in need of renovation. A sum of ₹85 crore has been sought for the restoration work.