Installation of seer’s statue triggers controversy in Mysuru

December 09, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - MYSURU

The installation of statue of late Shivaratri Rajendra Swami of Suttur Mutt overnight has triggered a controversy with protests and counter-protests taking place at the venue.

The statue was installed at the Gun House Circle late on Friday night at the spot where the erstwhile royal family of Wadiyars wanted to install the statue of late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar.

The then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had laid the foundation to install the statue of the late Suttur Mutt seer, in 2017. But this was opposed by a few members belonging to Ursu community. In 2022, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family wrote to Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami, the present seer of Suttur Mutt, that it was desired by the public to install the statue of late Srikantadutta Narasimharaja Wadiyar at the same place adjoining the palace and hence the proposal by the mutt to install the statue of Sri Rajendra Swamiji may be reconsidered.

The letter also pointed out that the existing circles surrounding the palace had the statues of Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Chamaraja Wadiyar and Jayachamaraja Wadiyar and hence it would be in the fitness of things to install the statue of Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar at Gun House circle.

Meanwhile, a district-level committee comprising senior officials was constituted to take stock of the situation arising out of the Supreme Court order dated January 18, 2013, as per which installation of statues in public places and roads has been banned. But the committee surmised the situation that the circle already existed and it predated the Supreme Court order hence installation of statue would not amount to violation of the Apex Court’s orders.

As the news of the late night installation of the statue spread, members of the Ursu community assembled at the place and raised slogans and questioned the “stealthy” installation and raised slogans in the name of Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar. As tension rose police reached the spot, barricaded the circle and dispersed the crowd.

Meanwhile, Ms. Pramoda Devi Wadiyar has issued a statement saying that she learned about placing of a statue surreptitiously during late evening hours using a crane at Gun House Circle. “It was unfortunate that this kind of highhandedness is displayed from an organisation claiming to be a prudent institution. I have supported sentiments of the members of the community who have persistently resisted the installation of the statue in the said location,” said Ms. Pramoda Devi Wadiyar in her statement without mentioning any names of individuals or institutions. Security has been beefed up around the Gun House Circle and the statue is under wraps.

