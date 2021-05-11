Install timers on oxygen beds to prevent excessive usage: Bommai

Emphasising the need for continuous monitoring of availability of medical oxygen and Remdesivir injection, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has suggested installation of timers for oxygen beds in Haveri district.

Holding a review meeting through a video conference from Bengaluru on Monday, Mr. Bommai, who is also district-in-charge, asked the health officials to conduct an audit on the usage of Remdesivir and oxygen.

“At this point of time, oxygen supply is precious. However, it is found that it is being used excessively in Haveri district. Ensure that all oxygen beds are installed with timers to provide oxygen to patients as suggested by doctors. Let doctors decide the time and quantity of oxygen required for a patient and accordingly, the timer can be installed so that the alarm goes off after the stipulated time. This will automatically prevent excessive supply of oxygen to patients,” he said.

Regarding a complaint on the excessive private usage of Remdesivir and oxygen cylinders in Ranebennur district, the Home Minister directed the health officials to conduct an audit on supply of oxygen and Remdesivir to Ranebennur taluk from the beginning of the second wave.

The Minister expressed displeasure over the increasing COVID-19 cases in Ranebennur and also the death rate in the taluk and sought to know what the health officials were doing. He warned them of stern action if steps were not taken to improve the situation.

The Minister also asked the health officials to conduct audit of patients in home isolation and keep strict vigil over patients without symptoms and distribute medicine kits to them.

Mr. Bommai suggested increase of oxygen beds in the Hanagal Taluk Hospital and suggested sending inmates of COVID Care Centres who had stayed for around eight days into home isolation after carrying out the requisite steps.

Remdesivir

During the meeting, the Minister called up senior officers concerned and directed them to immediately send 1,186 vials of Remdesivir as the district was facing a shortage. He also said that 100 oxygen concentrators would be supplied to the district under CSR funds and 294 jumbo cylinders would also reach the district in a couple of days.

Deputy Commissioner of Haveri Sanjay Shettennavar, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Roshan, Superintendent of Police K.G. Devaraju and others were present.