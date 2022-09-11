‘Install Basaveshwara statue at Gunj Circle in Yadgir’

Madiga Dandora Horata Samiti extends support to MLA for the purpose

Staff Reporter YADGIR
September 11, 2022 20:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Madiga Dandora Horata Samiti of Yadgir district has extended support to Member of Legislative Assembly Venkatareddy Mudnal with regard to installing a Basaveshwara statue at Gunj Circle in Yadgir city and criticised a few people for organising a protest on Monday.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Sunday, district president of Madiga Dandora Horata Samiti Shivaraj Dasanakeri said that followers of Basaveshwara and his principles are disappointed with the disturbances created by some people against the installation of the Basaveshwara statue at Gunj Circle.

“The Madiga Dandora Horata Samiti urges the district administration to respect the sentiments of followers of Basaveshwara and install the statue at the circle which was reserved for the purpose years ago,” Mr. Dasanakeri said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also criticised some people for holding a protest in Yadgir on Monday against the MLA and extended support to the Veerashaiva community saying that a “few people” are organising this protest for their self-interest and the samiti will not support it.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Anilkumar Karate and Somaraya Bachawar were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app