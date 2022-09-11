‘Install Basaveshwara statue at Gunj Circle in Yadgir’

ADVERTISEMENT

Madiga Dandora Horata Samiti of Yadgir district has extended support to Member of Legislative Assembly Venkatareddy Mudnal with regard to installing a Basaveshwara statue at Gunj Circle in Yadgir city and criticised a few people for organising a protest on Monday.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Sunday, district president of Madiga Dandora Horata Samiti Shivaraj Dasanakeri said that followers of Basaveshwara and his principles are disappointed with the disturbances created by some people against the installation of the Basaveshwara statue at Gunj Circle.

“The Madiga Dandora Horata Samiti urges the district administration to respect the sentiments of followers of Basaveshwara and install the statue at the circle which was reserved for the purpose years ago,” Mr. Dasanakeri said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also criticised some people for holding a protest in Yadgir on Monday against the MLA and extended support to the Veerashaiva community saying that a “few people” are organising this protest for their self-interest and the samiti will not support it.

Anilkumar Karate and Somaraya Bachawar were present.