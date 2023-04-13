Inspire voters in Chamundeshwari to vote for Cong., Siddaramaiah tells party workers

April 13, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST

“Tell the voters Siddaramaiah is the candidate and not Mavinahalli Sidde Gowda in Chamundeshwari constituency and so help the Congress wrest the seat from the JD(S),” former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Thursday.

While addressing the participants at a party meeting in Chamundeshwari constituency here, he told his supporters, “If you admire me, defeat G.T. Deve Gowda (sitting MLA and the JD-S candidate) in the election.”

Mr. Siddaramaiah said Mr. G.T. Deve Gowda had knocked on the doors of Congress after his rift with the JD(S). “He (GTD) had come to me expressing his wish to join the Congress. I had told him I have no objection if he joined the Congress. I told him that he won’t be contesting from Chamundehwari. After saying ‘yes’ to joining the party and being around with me for some time, he did not turn up. He later decided to remain in the JD(S),” the former Chief Minister said.

‘GTD an opportunist’

Describing Mr. G.T. Deve Gowda as an opportunist, he said, “I wanted to end my political career winning the 2018 election from Chamundeshwari, the constituency that gave political birth to me, but my detractors and forces against me worked for my defeat though I had worked for the constituency’s development. Don’t give a single vote to him (GTD).”

He told the party workers and leaders that the Congress’ rivals are the JD(S) and the BJP and not those within the party. “All of you must work for the party, setting aside any differences. Take the election seriously.”

Mr. Siddaramaiah said there were 11 ticket aspirants for Chamundeshwari but one was chosen and given a ticket. “Forget the differences over not getting the ticket and work for the party. Work as a team. Unity is key for the win. The election is crucial in the State’s interest. Assume I am the candidate in Chamundeshwari.”

As Mr. Sidde Gowda is new to the Congress, Mr. Siddaramaiah told the party workers to work for his victory. “The aim should be to win the seat and don’t think of anything else other than victory in Chamundeshwari,” he told the gathering.

“If anybody does not want to work for him, they can leave the party. But I’m sure none will do that and all of you will focus on the party’s win. Give strength to the party and do not get bothered if anyone is not invited to the meeting or the rally. Don’t look into all those things and volunteer for the party’s victory,” he advised.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said he will be the happiest man if Congress wins from Chamundeshwari which he had represented earlier.

He said any number of BJP or JD(S) workers and leaders from the constituency can join the Congress party.

Sidde Gowda to file nomination on April 17

The former Chief Minister said Mr. Sidde Gowda has proposed to file his nomination papers on April 17.

On the occasion, former TP and GP members of Chamundeshwari constituency joined the party in the presence of Mr. Siddaramaiah, who also read out the names of all the individuals and welcomed them to the party.