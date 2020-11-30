Inspector who investigated Goudar murder case gets anticipatory bail

Police Inspector Chennakeshav Tingarikar, who has been summoned by the CBI for questioning in connection with the murder of zilla panchayat member Yogeeshgouda Goudar, received some respite on Monday with the High Court of Karnataka, Dharwad Bench, granting anticipatory bail to him.

Mr. Tingarikar was the investigation officer in the murder case and he too has been summoned by the CBI for questioning.

Fearing arrest, Mr. Tingarikar had applied for anticipatory bail in the Third Additional District and Sessions Court earlier, which however, had rejected his plea. Subsequently, he had gone on leave citing health problems and had moved the High Court through his counsel seeking anticipatory bail.

Although he had filed his anticipatory bail plea on November 9, the case was deferred twice and came up for hearing on Monday. Counsel for the inspector communicated to the court that their client would cooperate with the CBI officials in the investigation and would appear before them whenever summoned, according to sources.