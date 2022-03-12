Inspector suspended for registering FIR against Karnataka Council Chairman

In connection with the case of an FIR against Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, the inspector of Dharwad Rural Police Station has been suspended

In connection with the case of a FIR filed against Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, the Police Inspector of Dharwad Rural Police Station Shridhar Satare has been suspended.

Director-General and Inspector-General of Police Praveen Sood has issued orders suspending Mr. Satare, who had registered the FIR in a case pertaining to the Sarvodaya Education Trust.

On January 25, there was an altercation between the staff and the management of Sarvodaya Education Trust and a few members of the Valmiki community at Sarvodaya Education Trust in Mugad village of Dharwad taluk.

Subsequently, Mohan Gudasalmani, a leader from Valmiki community, had filed a complaint with the Dharwad Rural Police Station alleging about assault, following which the Police had filed an FIR mentioning the name of Mr. Horatti in it.

Mr. Horatti was in Bengaluru when the incident occurred and his name in the FIR had led to widespread criticism. The issue was also raised in the ongoing Legislature session with a section of Council members seeking action against the police officials. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had assured them of requisite action.

Accordingly on Saturday, Mr. Sood issued order suspending Mr. Satare. In his order the DGP has said that it was grave negligence of the police inspector to list the name of Mr. Horatti in the FIR although the complainant had not mentioned it. The inspector’s action has been termed as a grave lapse in duty.

As per the order, Mr. Satare has been suspended, pending departmental inquiry. A day before his suspension, Mr. Satare was transferred to the State Intelligence wing.