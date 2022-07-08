Inspector, PSI suspended for not taking action against rowdy running extortion racket

An inspector and his junior attached to Kalasipalya police station were suspended for not taking action against a rowdy who was running an extortion racket from prison.

Despite complaints, when no action was taken, the complainant approached DGP prisons, who informed the City Police Commissioner C.H. Pratap Reddy. He ordered the CCB to take up the case while suspending the duo for lapse in duty.

“PI Kalasipalya Chetan Kumar and PSI Prasanna Kumar are suspended by Commissioner of Police for not registering an FIR and leaving the accused without legal action. The accused were associates of rowdy Bombay Saleem who is in Dharwad jail,” Lakshman Nimbargi, DCP, West Division, said.

According to the police, the complainant, Muiz Khan, a city-based realtor was living with his family on Siddaiah Road, and was facing differences with a business rival over a property. Bombay Saleem, who was in prison, sent his associates to Muiz to threaten him and extort money in the first week of June. Saleem also called Muiz on his phone from prison warning him to pay up and threatened to kill him.

Mr. Muiz filed a complaint in this regard, but both Chethan and Prasanna refused to take action and registered the complaint as a NCR (non cognizable report).

When the accused continue to threaten him, Muiz, unable to bear the harassment, approached Alok Mohan, DGP, Prisons, with the petition. The petition was forwarded to the commissioner who ordered CCB to investigate. The CCB arrested the associates of Saleem and even sought his custody through body warrant. The CCB also filed a report about the incident to Mr. Reddy based on which Chethan and Prasanna were suspended for dereliction of duty.