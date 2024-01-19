Inspector General of Registration will have to avail online Aadhaar verification service to avoid impersonation: HC

January 19, 2024 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka has said that the Department of Stamps and Registration will have to take steps for registering itself as a service provider of Aadhaar digital authentication services to verify the identity of persons at the time of document registration to avoid impersonation using forged Aadhaar card.

Prepare project report

The court also directed the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) to prepare a project report in this regard and submit before the court within four weeks for initiating Aadhaar authenticity through digital mode.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by Ramesh of Bagalkot. The petitioner had claimed that encumbrance was created on his land by a person by registering documents based on a forged Aadhaar card.

ADVERTISEMENT

Can register with UIDAI

The court pointed out that in terms of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, any service provider could register with UIDAI and obtain a sanction to verify the identity on the basis of OTP generated on the phone number of the holder of the Aadhar card.

The IGR should take steps for registration for Aadhaar services and verify the authenticity of the Aadhaar card and identity the person and only thereafter proceed with the registration of a document whenever Aadhaar is produced as proof of identity for registration, the court said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.