Inspection of railway stations conducted across Mysuru division

May 20, 2022 19:39 IST

‘The Passenger Services Committee (PSC) inspected various railway stations in the Mysuru division to apprise itself of the amenities provided to the public.

The committee has been constituted by the Ministry of Railways to conduct periodic inspection of railway stations and provide feedback to improve the facilities. The members inspected a slew of stations including Hassan, Sakleshpur, Birur, Arsikere, Nanjangud, and Chamarajanagar between May 18 and 20 and also interacted with the commuters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The committee comprising Kishore Shanbag, Baby Chanky, Pranab Baruah, and Shivaraj K. Gangde inspected the amenities provided at the station for passengers including the waiting rooms, current booking and advanced reservation offices, pay and use toilet in the circulating area, parking facilities, foot over bridge, lifts, security and surveillance system, catering, and miscellaneous stalls etc.

A release said the committee expressed satisfaction over the scale of amenities and the high standard of cleanliness maintained at the stations and also held discussions with Divisional Railway Manager Rahul Agarwal at his office in Mysuru on issues related to providing amenities to the passengers.

The committee will submit a report about their observations made during the inspections and recommendations if any to the Railway Board.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager A. Devasahayam, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Manjunath Kanamadi, and other senior officials were present.