Inspection of mines commences in Chamarajanagar dist.

DC’s visit follows a direction from district in-charge Minister Somanna

Mysuru

Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal on Sunday visited various mines and quarrying units across the district to ascertain if they were complying with safety norms.

This followed a directive from the district in-charge Minister V. Somanna who said that a team, headed by the Deputy Commissioner, should visit all mines and quarrying units across the district and ascertain if they were legal and complying with safety norms.

The time frame is one month and till then all the mining and quarrying activities in Chamarajanagar district have been suspended. The decision was taken following the collapse of a stone quarry on Friday in which two workers are confirmed dead and search is one for another missing person.

Ms. Somal inspected a few mining units in Gundlupet taluk. She was accompanied by officials of the Department of Mines and Geology, police, and Revenue Department staff. The inspection commenced in the morning and the team visited Koothanur, Hasaguli, Rangopura, Belachalawadi and other places and examined the processes that were in place.

The team also examined the permits issued, the extent of land on which the units were authorised to mine, the quantum that could be extracted or mined from the spot and whether safety norms were in place. The documents will be subject to thorough scrutiny and the Deputy Commissioner has been authorised to take a decision on their closure if there were any violations.