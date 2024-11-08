 />
Inspection exposes flaws in egg distribution scheme in schools

20% of schools, which were found to have failed to comply with the scheme, issued notices

November 08, 2024

Jayanth R.
Jayanth R.
Launched on September 25, the scheme provides eggs six days a week in all government and aided schools.

Launched on September 25, the scheme provides eggs six days a week in all government and aided schools. | Photo Credit: file photo

An on-ground inspection to assess the implementation of the recently launched egg distribution scheme in government and aided schools revealed significant lapses. Despite students requesting eggs, many schools have failed to distribute them. Out of 357 randomly selected schools inspected across the State, 66 schools (approximately 20%) were found to be non-compliant. At these schools, even when students requested eggs, they were instead provided with chikkis or bananas.

The Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) has issued notices to these schools and held 98 officials accountable, including 50 Block Education Officers (BEOs) and 48 Assistant Directors of the PM-Poshan Scheme, for the lapse.

Launched on September 25 in collaboration with the Azim Premji Foundation (APF), the egg distribution scheme provides eggs six days a week in all government and aided schools. The programme aims to combat malnutrition, anaemia, and nutrient deficiencies while also promoting healthy physical development. For students who do not consume eggs, bananas and chikkis are offered as alternatives.

A team comprising APF representatives and DSEL officials visited 357 schools and submitted a detailed report to the government. The report revealed that in the 66 non-compliant schools, more than 30% of students demanded eggs but were not served. In some schools, this figure exceeded 65%. According to policy, when eggs are unavailable, bananas should be provided as the next preferred option. “But in most of these schools, bananas are also not distributed. Instead, only chikkis are given,” the inspection report reportedly says.

Moreover, the chikkis distributed in these schools failed to meet prescribed standards. State guidelines mandate that chikkis weigh at least 40 grams, but in most instances, students received chikkis weighing less than 30 grams.

Following a review meeting, Commissioner of Public Instruction Dr.K. V. Trilokchandra reportedly took a serious view of the lapses in the implementation of the scheme and held BEOs and Assistant Directors of the PM-Poshan Scheme accountable.

“As per rules, eggs should be given to the children on a priority basis. However, these schools have not been distributing eggs, even when the students demand them. So, notices have been issued to the headmasters of all such schools and department officials. After their reply, legal action will be taken against the guilty teachers and officials,” he told The Hindu.

November 08, 2024

