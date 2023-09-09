Insistence on father’s, husband’s name for schemes and other facilities still a bane for victims of Devadasi system

September 09, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

Despite a government circular discouraging it, women and children affected by the Devadasi system continue to face the bane of being asked the name of the father or husband to apply for government welfare schemes, educational facilities, competitive exams, and government recruitment.

Some have been deprived of even the State government’s ambitious Gruhalakshmi scheme for the same reason, say women belonging to the community.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mahalakshmi, an Arts graduate with a diploma in Education and the daughter of Devadasi from Koppal District, said, “Mentioning father’s or husband’s name is compulsory in the online application for government recruitment, welfare schemes or competitive examinations. Otherwise, the application will never move to the next step. Since 2017-18, I have missed many competitive exams for government recruitment. Also, I have missed three Teachers Eligibility Tests (TET), which are mandatory for the teaching profession. We are punished for no fault of ours.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Therefore, women affected by the system and their children have demanded no government scheme should ask for father’s or husband’s name in online or offline applications.

What the law says

According to the Karnataka Devadasis (Prohibition of Dedication) Act, 1982, the system is strictly banned, and the government should provide various welfare programmes for the upliftment of the Devadasis.

According to the survey conducted by the Department of Women and Child Development on 2007-08 financial year, around 46,660 former Devadasis in the State. They are spreading across 14 districts. But, there is no specific data about the children of Devadasis.

After many years of advocacy by the community, the Department of Women and Child Development issued a circular to five departments, including the Department of School Education and Literacy, State Level Bankers’ Committee, Department of Social Welfare, and others about not making mandatory entry of father’s or husband name to access welfare schemes and educational facilities on February 6, 2023. But, the departments are not following this circular, women of the community allege.

Vinutha (name has been changed on request), a 28-year-old graduate and daughter of a Devadasi from Ballari district, said, “Recently I had applied for loan from a bank under self employment scheme by the Department of Women and Child Development. But the bank officers rejected my application because I could no mention father’s name. The bank officials were never aware of the government circular in this regard.”

Shobha Mathad, a former Devadasi, said, “We don’t know who our father is and my children also don’t know their father. My children have been deprived of various scholarship programmes because in several places they insist on father’s name.”

Need for resurvey

K. Naganna Gowda, Chairperson, Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, said that a re-survey of those affected by the Devadasi system should be done. “Not all victims were included in the 2007-08 survey. Devadasis have migrated to states like Goa and Maharashtra. Back then many had not come forward to register because of stigma or fear of law. Also, there is no data about the children of Devadasis. Therefore, we have decided to submit a proposal on resurvey,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.