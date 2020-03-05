Insipid Budget, says MIA

The stakeholders in the commerce and industrial sector have termed the State Budget 2020-21 as insipid.

The Mysore Industries Association Chairperson Vasu said there are more negatives than positives in the Budget and described it as lacking in imagination.

The MIA said though the State government has announced that a global investors’ conference will be held in November, there is no corresponding policy initiative or incentive to encourage the industries.

Similarly, the Budget is silent on the development of the industrial cluster in Mysuru while it has not announced the release of ₹2 crore for the export centre, said Mr. Vasu.

Suresh Kumar Jain, Secretary of MIA and representing MSMEs, said the Budget is silent on the long pending demand for a helipad at the industrial area either in Hootagalli or Metagalli. This was imperative for large industries to thrive as commuting from Bengaluru airport to Mysuru, that takes almost 5 hours in one direction, was a discouraging factor.

Other demands

The other demands pertained to the overall infrastructure development in the industrial areas.

This included establishment of a truck terminal for the industrial area transporting raw materials, industrial waste processing units, construction of a convention centre of international standards and announcement of the Mysuru Industrial Township Authority for expediting development works in the industrial areas.