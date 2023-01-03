INSA young scientist award for researcher at CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru

January 03, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST

Dr. Hrishikesh Tavanandi has been awarded the Medal for Young Scientist of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA), New Delhi. He is serving as Training Coordinator on temporary basis in the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (PMFME) programme at CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru.

INSA is a body of Indian scientists founded in 1935 with the aim of promoting science in India and harnessing scientific knowledge for the cause of humanity and national welfare.

One of the activities of INSA is to encourage and motivate young talent in Indian science. INSA awards the Young Scientist Medal each year. The award is a prestigious and a very competitive award given to Indian scientists below the age of 35 and is considered to be ‘the highest recognition of promise, creativity and excellence in a young scientist’.

It is given annually to those who distinguish themselves through these attributes as evidenced by their research work carried out in India. In selecting Dr. Hrishikesh Tavanandi, INSA President Prof. Chandrima Shaha wrote, “You have shown great potential to be a leader in research. I sincerely hope that you will continue to strive hard to reach your potential and to prove your leadership in the coming years.”

Dr. Tavanandi has carried out his research work under the guidance of Prof. K.S.M.S. Raghavarao, professor-IIT Tirupati and former Director, CSIR-CFTRI.

He has developed innovative and translatable hybrid and integrated separation processes to achieve gains in yield and quality of extractable, economically useful phytochemicals from biomass.

The noteworthy processes developed by him include, high quality bioactives from Spirulina and quality drying of micro-organisms and biomolecules by methods alternative to freeze drying.

Dr. Tavanandi received the award from INSA President Prof. Chandrima Shaha at the CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography, RC Visakhapatnam during the 88th annual general meeting of INSA.