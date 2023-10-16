HamberMenu
Inquiry to be ordered into Ghataprabha incident; police investigation is already under way

October 16, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A detailed inquiry will be ordered into the incident where a woman was paraded with garlands in Ghataprabha on Friday. Police investigation has already begun.

District in-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi has said that a detailed inquiry will be carried out.

Sridevi Mahadev Godachi was dragged from her house, abused and assaulted and then paraded with a garland of slippers around her neck in the main streets of Ghataprabha, for some time till the police arrived.

The police rescued the woman and shifted her to the Government Hospital in Gokak and then to the District Civil Hospital in Belagavi.

In her complaint to the police, Sridevi Godachi has said that she was targeted over an old dispute. She said that she was attacked by around 25 people and named 13 of them.

Superintendent of Police Bheemashankar Guled on Sunday said that these 13 accused have been arrested.

The accused demanded ₹5 lakh from her and when she failed to give it to them, they conspired to insult her and paraded her, she said in the complaint.

However, the victim told journalists that she suffered continuous abuse and assault by the accused.

The accused not only insulted me by parading me, they also outraged my modesty, she said.

“I have told the whole story, including the long-standing dispute with the accused. However, the police have not written down all the points completely. They have also made me sign some blank papers,” the victim told The Hindu.

She said that her daughter is consulting some lawyers to explore various legal options before them.

“It is a very unfortunate incident. No human being deserves to be treated that way. It is good that the police have arrested 13 of the accused. I have asked the Superintendent of Police to take the matter seriously and appoint a senior officer as the investigating officer,” Mr. Jarkiholi said.

