Inquiry sought into bribery complaint

The State government should order a high-level enquiry into the allegations that Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil has accepted bribe of ₹200 crore in the procurement of agriculture equipment, KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi said in Gokak on Thursday.

“A complaint has been filed against the Minister in the anti-corruption bureau. The government should not dismiss it as a frivolous complaint. It should be treated seriously,” the Congress leader demanded.

Mr. Jarkiholi also alleged that Mr. Patil had taken huge bribes in the selection of agency to procure subsidised farm equipment to be distributed among farmers. This is a very serious allegation. It directly affects the welfare of farmers, he said.

He commented that the government’s multiple orders on the restrictions about Ganesha festival was creating confusion among people.