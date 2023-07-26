Inquiry ordered on alleged clandestine burial of tiger, leopard carcass in Bandipur

July 26, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MYSURU

The State government has directed the Forest Department to conduct an inquiry in to the allegations of clandestine disposal of carcass of a tiger and a leopard in Bandipur more than 5 years ago.

The alleged incident is said to have taken place in 2018 and 2019 and a Forest Department official not only concealed the death of a tiger and a leopard from the higher officials but also disposed off the carcass and buried them stealthily.

Wildlife activist Joseph Hoover who is also a former State Wildlife Board member, wrote to the officials seeking a probe into the alleged incident and called for an investigation.

Based on his letter, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre instructed the Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, to take ‘’appropriate action’’ .

Mr. Hoover in his letter had accused the then Range Forest Officer of Moleyuru range in Bandipur – of clandestine burial of the carcass and wanted an inquiry against him.

He said though the incident was brought to the notice of the earlier governments, it was received with silence when the least that the Karnataka Forest Department could have done was to ascertain if the allegations were true or false. Mr. Hoover citing his sources, alleged that the paws and head of the leopard was taken away by the poachers.

When contacted, a senior official of the department said they had heard of the complaint filed by Mr. Hoover but an inquiry has to be held to ascertain its veracity.

