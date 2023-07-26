ADVERTISEMENT

Inquiry ordered on alleged clandestine burial of tiger, leopard carcass in Bandipur

July 26, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has directed the Forest Department to conduct an inquiry in to the allegations of clandestine disposal of carcass of a tiger and a leopard in Bandipur more than 5 years ago.

The alleged incident is said to have taken place in 2018 and 2019 and a Forest Department official not only concealed the death of a tiger and a leopard from the higher officials but also disposed off the carcass and buried them stealthily.

Wildlife activist Joseph Hoover who is also a former State Wildlife Board member, wrote to the officials seeking a probe into the alleged incident and called for an investigation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on his letter, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre instructed the Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, to take ‘’appropriate action’’ .

Mr. Hoover in his letter had accused the then Range Forest Officer of Moleyuru range in Bandipur – of clandestine burial of the carcass and wanted an inquiry against him.

He said though the incident was brought to the notice of the earlier governments, it was received with silence when the least that the Karnataka Forest Department could have done was to ascertain if the allegations were true or false. Mr. Hoover citing his sources, alleged that the paws and head of the leopard was taken away by the poachers.

When contacted, a senior official of the department said they had heard of the complaint filed by Mr. Hoover but an inquiry has to be held to ascertain its veracity.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US