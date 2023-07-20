HamberMenu
Inquiry ordered into reported social boycott in Nagur village

July 20, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner T. Bhoobalan has ordered an inquiry into the allegations of social boycott and caste-based discrimination in Nagur village near Basavana Bagewadi in Vijayapura district.

He told reporters that local officers have intimated him about the issue after a protest by some Dalit youth in Nagur village.

There is no information about what developments have led to the protest, he said.

A team of officers has been sent to the village to find out if there has been any incident of caste-based discrimination or calls for social boycott.

A team of Tahsildar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Deputy Director of Social Welfare and other officers has been sent to find out facts and resolve the issue, if any, Mr. Bhoobalan said.

