ADVERTISEMENT

Inquiry ordered into irregularities in Hindalga Jail

August 29, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Belagavi

One such charge is that some inmates are using mobile phones that are smuggled into the jail with the connivance of some staff members

The Hindu Bureau

A front view of Hindalga Central Jail in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A senior officer of the Department of Prisons has ordered an inquiry into allegations of ill-treatment of inmates, in the wake of reports of irregularities in the Hindalga Central Prison in Belagavi.

Jail Superintendent Krishna Kumar has ordered the inquiry into the allegations that some inmates are using mobile phones that are smuggled into the jail with the connivance of some staff members.

A few days ago, some video clips were circulated on social media about corruption by jail officials and supply of poor quality food. Two inmates have filmed another who is saying that the prison kitchen used crystal salt that is used as a preservative and is not edible.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In July this year, police from Nagpur in Maharashtra took into custody Afsar Pasha, an inmate convicted in a terror attack case, on the charge that he instigated another inmate Jayesh Pujari alias Shreyas alias Mohammad to make threat calls to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Earlier, in March, Pujari was shifted to Nagpur. And, Nagpur Police wrote to the Additional Director-General of Police in Bengaluru complaining against the use of smuggled SIM cards and mobile phones in Hindalga.

“We are inquiring into all these aspects,” Mr. Kumar said. However, one of the allegations is found to be fake and mischievous.

“We found that the video about the use of crystal salt is fake and it is intended to bring a bad name to officials. We have filed a case against three inmates on the charge of smuggling a mobile phone and crystal salt packets into the jail and of spreading rumours,” Mr. Kumar said.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against Saikumar alias Kunigal Suri, Rahul Ghatage and Abubakar Kathe, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US