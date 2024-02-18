ADVERTISEMENT

Inquiry ordered as teacher ‘gets car washed by students’

February 18, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has ordered an inquiry into the charge that a government schoolteacher got his car cleaned by his students in Nalatwad village near Muddebihal of Vijayapura district.

The incident is said to have occurred on Saturday.

Video clips of students washing a car near Veereshwar Circle in the village have been shared widely on social media.

“Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rishi Anand has ordered an inquiry. Legal action will be taken against the offender if the charge is proved to be true,” Deputy Commissioner Bhoobalan T. said.

