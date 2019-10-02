Inquiry ordered against BCM officer

Following demands from zilla panchayat members, ZP CEO B.C. Satish has ordered a departmental inquiry against Backward Classes and Minorities (BCM) Extension Officer Y.B. Nandi.

Mr. Satish announced a probe against the officer at the general body meeting here on Monday after the panchayat members staged a protest alleging that the officer was not allotting hostel seats to students referred by them. A marathon discussion on the pathetic condition of some hostels run by the BCM Department was held at the meeting. The panchayat members were up in arms against the officials.

Panchayat vice-president Shivanand Karigar said that more than 20 students are residing in every hostel unauthorisedly. If the panchayat members refer names of candidates for hostel seats, the officials are saying that seat distribution is done on merit system and are rejecting applications.

He sought suspension of the guilty officials. Intervening in the issue, Mr. Satish said that it is unlawful to suspend any officer based on an oral complaint. Instead, the panchayat members can give notice to the office and later recommend action.

However, Mr. Karigar was in no mood to hear and walked out of the hall to stage a protest. Panchayat president Vijayalakshmi followed him. The protest was withdrawn after an assurance that departmental inquiry would be held against Mr. Nandi.