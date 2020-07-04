Inquiry into ‘faulty’ masks

Bengaluru

04 July 2020 23:03 IST

Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar has instituted an inquiry into the alleged harassment of a woman doctor in a medical college in Bengaluru after she complained about faulty masks and PPE kits.

In a tweet, the Minister said: “I have taken note of supply of defective masks and PPE kits to Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) doctors.” It is said the woman doctor had raised the issue, but was allegedly ridiculed by the management. The Minister said that action would be initiated if management is found guilty.

Advertising

Advertising