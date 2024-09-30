Inquiry into electoral bonds ‘scam’ should cover PM, Home Minister also: Hiremath

Founder-president of Samaj Parivartana Samudaya (SPS) and National Committee for Protection of Natural Resources (NCPNR) S.R. Hiremath has demanded a comprehensive inquiry against what he termed as electoral bond scam.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Monday, Mr. Hiremath termed a court’s direction to initiate inquiry into the scam as a heartening development. “But it is not just sufficient that the inquiry is conducted against the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman. The inquiry should first include the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah,” he said.

Mr. Hiremath said that the BJP has lost moral grounds to seek resignation of a public servant and speak on corruption as the party itself is involved in rampant corruption along with misuse of power to target Opposition leaders. Everyone in the country knows how the BJP is misusing power to target Chief Ministers of governments led by Opposition parties, he said.

Terming Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy as a “Minister with feudal mentality”, he accused him (Kumaraswamy) of grabbing land of poor farmers and also gomal land.

Mr. Hiremath said that Mr. Kumaraswamy is unfit to continue as a people’s representative as he is involved in rampant land-grabbing.

CM told to return sites

On Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he said that if at all Mr. Siddaramaiah has any morality in him, he should immediately return the 14 sites allotted to his family.

“Have you seen anywhere such sites of high value being allotted to common people as alternative sites. Those who are in public life should have basic ethics,” he said.

To a query, Mr. Hiremath said that Mr. Siddaramaiah should quit on moral grounds. At the same time, he also has the crucial responsibility of naming the right person to succeed him as Chief Minister, he added.

He said that any mistake by him in appointing his successor will lead to wrong persons succeeding him, which, in turn, will be very bad for the State.