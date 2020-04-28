Inquiry into burial of Mumbai woman in Belagavi

Deputy commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli has ordered an inquiry into the burial of a Mumbai based woman in Mallikwad village in Belagavi district. The inquiring officer will look to answer questions like how was the body brought to Belagavi, despite the sealing of State borders.
The relatives of the woman buried her in her mother’s native village of Mallikwad on Monday night. She is said to have died in Panwel near Mumbai. She was brought in ambulance and around ten persons attended the funeral, an officer said.
The woman’s relatives have maintained that she had died of non-COVID-19 reasons. But that needs to be confirmed. “We will try to get in touch with the hospitals in Mumbai to see if she had been treated before her death,” another officer said.
