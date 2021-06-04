Inquiry against construction of swimming pool, gym in Mysuru DC’s residence

Principal Secretary issues ‘urgent’ order, citing complaints

MYSURU

The State government has ordered an inquiry into the construction of an indoor swimming pool and a gym inside the official residence of the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru.

The order has been issued by the Principal Secretary to the State government’s Department on May 31, but came to light after Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shilpa Nag’s public outbursts against Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri on Thursday.

The order marked ‘urgent’ and addressed to the Regional Commissioner of Mysuru cites the complaints submitted by former Minister and JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh and former MCC corporator K.V. Mallesh among others against the construction of the indoor swimming pool and gym at a cost of ₹50 lakh in the official residence of the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru, which is a heritage building.

The order asks Regional Commissioner of Mysuru G.C. Prakash to investigate the matter and submit a detailed report within seven days.

The order also refers to the complaint that cites a threat to the heritage building as well as the absence of any provision for taking up construction in a heritage structure.

Ms. Sindhuri had earlier maintained that the construction had been taken up as per norms.

Meanwhile, the construction in the Deputy Commissioner’s house had figured in Ms. Nag’s outbursts on Thursday when she said that as MCC Commissioner, she could have served a notice to Ms. Rohini Sindhuri over the issue, but did not do so.