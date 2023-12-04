Innovative ways to celebrate Consumer Day

December 04, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - MYSURU

In the past, Consumer Day events have been conducted in a ritualistic manner to discuss Consumer Protection Act and to claim that consumers should be treated as “kings in the private sector and as master’s in public sector”. But, we fail to discuss why the reality is very different.

This year, Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) has decided to adapt a totally different approach in the celebration of Consumer Day involving schools, colleges, Trade Associations, government offices to take this activity in a more practical way to develop their own strategies and to replace talks.

Already, the MGP has contacted several institutions and printed posters to promote responsible citizenship using the occasion. Some of them have already developed some good ideas, a press release said here.

During the December monthly meeting, participants will be brainstorming ideas to celebrate National Consumer Day in a more meaningful way to bring about better governance. MGP is inviting all concerned and interested consumers to participate to ensure “we the people, are masters and not servants”.

The meeting will be held at 6/1 Vivekananda Road, Yadavagiri, Mysuru on December 10 at 4 p.m. Contact 0821-2515150 for details.