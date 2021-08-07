Innovative products displayed at GMIT

New ideas: ’Product Expo-2021’ under way in Davangere on Friday.

‘Product Expo-2021’, an exhibition of the various innovative products developed by the final year students of GM Institute of Technology was held at the college in Davangere on Friday.

The products related to farming, conservation, bio fuel, robotics, basic food products, health, solar and wind energy, construction materials, those developed using natural raw materials and other fields. A total of 38 new products were put on display.

Innovative products like automatic septic tanks for toilets in trains that close when halted at station and open after the train moves were on display. Another product ‘IOT-based smart hand glove for differently abled’ was also on display. It helps differently-abled communicate.

Inaugurating the exhibition, representative of Board of Management Y.U. Subhashchandra lauded the students’ efforts and called on them to make their innovative products into business ideas. Shreyas Vernekar, MD, Rov Lab, reviewed the products and chose the best models.

Various teams comprising students M.H. Anusha, Kartika M.H., Chetan D., Sneha M., Darshan K., Bharat Sharma, Rajendra Kumar, Darshan P. M.S. Anusha, Abhilash M., Agastya H, Chetan S. were given prizes for their models. Faculty members C.V. Srinivas, Mudassar Pasha B.A., T.R. Tejaswi Kattimani and others coordinated the event.