Innovation will remain key export from Israel: Ambassador

Israeli ambassador to India Naor Gilon dwelt on the evolving dynamics of the bilateral relationship between the two countries on the 30th anniversary of India-Israel diplomatic relations, at the 117 th Synergia Forum held in Bengaluru on February 21.

He said that the relations between Israel and Europe are always overshadowed by the historical persecution of Jews. However, in India, Jews have lived peacefully for over 2,000 years, often reaching the highest echelons of power.

While defence and agriculture have been cornerstones of Indo-Israel relations in the past, the future has potential for opportunities in other sectors as well.

“Innovation will remain a key export from Israel. With India de-hyphenating its relations with Israel and Palestine,” Mr. Gilon said, “both countries can actively pursue political and economic ties.”

He addressed the changing tides in the Middle East, noting that the Abraham Accords have been a significant turning point.

As far as Iran’s nuclear capabilities are concerned, the ambassador remarked that while Iran may not use its weapons to ‘wipe out Israel’, they will leverage them to threaten neighbouring countries. The West does not have the resources the deal with Iran, and is therefore looking for an easy way out, he argued.