‘Innovation will drive the future world’

A wave of innovation will sweep the world powered by big data and everything will be driven by automation, artificial intelligence and micro innovation. A lot of old jobs will go up in smoke and new ones of which nothing is known at present, will emerge.

This was stated by K.K. Aggarwal, Chairman, National Board of Accreditation, here on Friday. He was speaking at the 3rd annual convocation of the JSS Science and Technology University in which 1,363 students were eligible to receive various degrees including 873 students who completed their BE apart from 214 (M.Tech), 67 (MCA), 26 (MSc) and 183 students who qualified to receive their MBA degrees.

Prof. Aggarwal said micro-innovation will be the new norm and the emerging trends will change the landscape of life and business. He said American writer Alvin Toffler spoke of 3 waves that included the agrarian economy, the industrial revolution and the information age. “We are stepping into the fourth which is the giant storm of innovation.”

Organisations in the next few years will have employees who are scattered across the physical locations but are connected by computers, smart phones and other devices via the internet. The future of the work is going to be collaborative effort and the work will shift to smaller clusters.

Citing a study by Capgemini Research Institute, Prof.Agarwal said emotional intelligence will be among the ‘’must have’’ skills in the next few years and said that there will be a demand for it which will grow six-fold in response to the growth of artificial intelligence and automation. In this context he said Indian executives also believe that the demand for EI skills in India will increase 8.3 fold in the next 3 to 5 years.

Siddaramaiah, Acting Vice-Chancellor, said the courses are demand driven at JSS STU and 1,528 students have already enrolled for various programmes in 2020-21 alone. The PhD enrolment has increased to 250. The varsity has also introduced a couple of new PG and short-term certificate programmes focusing on the industrial and business demands. He said the varsity has also received QS-I Gauge’s Gold rating underlining the quality of education imparted by it.

Twelve 12 students received gold medal for their performance in the BE programme, 13 students from MTech courses, 1 from MCA and MSc (Chemistry) and 3 from MBA. Endowment medals were also awarded on the occasion.

Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji, Chancellor of the varsity, C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, and others were present.