Innovation Lab for Sustainable Development UNLEASH-22 to be held in Mysuru

December 02, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MYSURU

A week-long innovation lab for sustainable development titled UNLEASH – 22 will begin in Mysuru on Saturday.

The event, which will be attracting a total of 993 talents from 101 countries across the globe, will be working towards finding “solutions in the areas related to good health and well-being, quality education, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, climate action, life below water and life on land”, said a statement.

UNLEASH – 22, which seeks to make the earth more sustainable, would be held on the Infosys campus. The event will focus on “developing innovative and scalable solutions to address the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”.

Minister for IT and BT C.N. Ashwath Narayan, in a statement here on Friday, said 478 out of the 993 participants in UNLEASH – 22 were from India while the remaining 515 were from foreign countries. “The number of talents from Karnataka is 109 which includes 90 from the start-up city Bengaluru and 19 from locations ‘Beyond Bengaluru’”, he said.

The goal of the event is to advance ideas and solutions through the UNLEASH innovation process, ultimately leading to the implementation of solutions that can help address the sustainable development goals, he said.

“During the lab, participants learn to frame a problem, create new ideas, develop early-stage prototypes and test those prototypes with potential users. They will work together in small teams and by the end of the week the teams would have an innovative prototype that addresses specific sustainable development goal challenge”, he said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Department of IT and BT Ramana Reddy said that more than 5,000 talents from 167 countries had participated in UNLEASH since 2017 and developed 800 tangible solutions towards achieving sustainable development goals and established association with more than 350 organisations across sectors.

Prime Minister of Greenland Múte Bourup Egede would address the gathering in the opening ceremony through video message on Saturday afternoon. Mr. Ashwath Narayan; Flemming, Chairman, UNLEASH; Sumith Virmani, Executive Vice-President and Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys; Mr. Ramana Reddy, Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission; and Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, will be gracing the occasion.